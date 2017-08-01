Chamber signs Armed Forces covenant

North East England Chamber of Commerce has signed an Armed Forces Covenant pledging to support all staff members, whether they are ex-Forces personnel or Reservist members, within its business.

Chamber chief executive, James Ramsbotham, who himself served in the military earlier in his career, said: “The Armed Forces are highly valued members of our region.

“Not only do members of the military community and veterans bring important knowledge and skills to our North-East companies, the Army also provides more than £150million income to businesses. We are delighted to pledge our support for them.”

By signing the Covenant, the Chamber committed to ensuring none of its employees face disadvantages as a result previous or current military service and staff are encouraged to become active members of the reservists.

Gary McLafferty, from the North of England Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, said: “The Armed Forces Community can contribute real value to a business, both through employees who are ex-military, who bring a wealth of skills and experience, and as potential customers.”

Within the North East the Army consists of three regular combat units based at Catterick and Albermarle Barracks and numerous reserve units, alongside the Royal Navy at HMS Calliope on the Tyne and RAF Boulmer in Northumberland.