Ceremony to honour brave Anzac heroes

A poignant ceremony is being held on Sunday to honour 10 airmen who lost their lives in the Second World War, as part of Anzac Day commemorations.

Organised by the Newcastle branch of the RAF Association, the service at East Chevington cemetery, which starts at 2pm, pays tribute to the servicemen from Australia and New Zealand who are buried at the site.

In attendance will be representatives from the two countries and personnel from RAF Boulmer, Northumbria University’s Air Squadron and cadets from 1801 (Alnwick) Squadron of the Air Training Corps (ATC).

RAF Association and Royal British Legion veterans are expected, along with local residents and school children.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan and members of Northumberland County Council and East Chevington Parish Council are also due to attend.

The Service of Remembrance will be led by Rev Michael Boag, the Vicar of Coquetdale, who is himself a New Zealander.

Following the laying of wreaths on the Chevington Memorial, each Anzac grave will be honoured individually when a poppy cross is placed before the headstone by an ATC cadet.

A special feature of this year’s ceremony will be the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the death of Sergeant George Jobson, who flew as a navigator with 75 (New Zealand) Squadron and who died when his bomber crashed in Cambridgeshire in 1942. Sergeant Jobson came from Broomhill and is buried in the family grave at Chevington.

A member of his family will lay a special wreath on Sgt Jobson’s grave.