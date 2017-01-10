Celebration of craft gin is the perfect tonic

If the thought of Dry January leaves you cold, an inn group has the perfect tonic.

The Inn Collection Group is capturing the spirit of the gin renaissance by turning the spotlight on local gin distillers all this month for Try Ginuary.

Each of the group’s seven inns – inlcuding The Lindisfarne Inn at Beal, The Bamburgh Castle Inn at Seahouses and The Hog’s Head at Alnwick – is featuring craft gins distilled in the North to encourage customers to put a different gin in their glass throughout the month.

Dave Walker, of The Inn Collection Group, said: “We’re trying to make January a little less blue by trying something that’s more of a tonic, with a small collection of local craft gins that we’ve tasted and loved.

“What’s more, they’re all distilled in locations close to our inns.

“Gin is so quintessentially British, and with so many different taste variations now available, the possibilities for flavours from gin seem endless, we’re keen to showcase some directly from our little region of the world.

“People are trying different garnishes too – ice and a slice of lemon no longer cuts the mustard and there are plenty of premium mixers upping their game to support the in-gin boom.”

Try Ginuary is showcasing Hepple Gin; Durham Gin; Masons Yorkshire Gin; and Poetic License.

Tasters will be able to try the different garnishes and serving suggestions which are recommended by the distillers to bring out the best in their gins.

Dave said: “We’re initially offering the craft gins on a limited basis during January but if they prove popular, we’ll be looking to put them behind the bar full-time.”