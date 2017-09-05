Celebration for Alnwick Freemasons

On Saturday, Freemasons from all over the UK gathered in the Alnwick Masonic Centre to attend the celebration of 150 years of Alnwick Lodge No. 1167.

The day began with a presentation on the Lodge’s history, which included the likes of Earl Percy and Adam Robertson ( of Robertson’s Pant fame) as well as many other prominent men of the town.

The members then retired to the dining room where a lavish meal had been prepared and cheques exceeding £3,000 were presented to charitable causes.