Celebrating the festival of lights

The children of Whittingham CofE Primary School have been learning about the Hindu celebration of Diwali.

Kindly, the staff and parents of Wingrove Primary School in Newcastle loaned a variety of clothes which are typically worn during this celebration for the children to wear.

The pupils enjoyed finding out about another religion and its culture and were treated to an Indian banquet with foods such as curry, chutneys, naan bread, pakora and speciality cakes and sweet noodles.

Wingrove Primary School is to visit later in the year to learn about the Christian faith.