Celebrating students’ efforts in physics

Two students, Verity Grainger (Year 12) and Lucy Ball (Year 10), from Amble’s James Calvert Spence College, attended the Physicist of the Year awards at Northumbria University.

They were among a number of pupils from around the North East to be presented with a certificate and voucher to reflect their outstanding efforts in physics this year.

JCSC teacher Mrs Bailey said: “We are very proud of them. They have done so very well and worked extremely hard and deserve this.”

Professor Glenn McHale, pro vice chancellor for engineering and environment at Northumbria University, started the evening, followed by a scientific-research presentation.