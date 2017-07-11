Celebrating Amble’s connection with ship

A special day to honour Amble’s connection with the RMS Mauretania was staged earlier this month.

In July 1935, the vessel passed Amble on her final journey to the breakers yard.

A brass band entertains the crowd at the Mauretania Day in Amble. Picture by Jane Coltman

As she did, the clerk to Amble Urban Council sent the captain a message: ‘Amble to Mauretania. Greetings from Amble, last port in England, to still the finest ship on the seas.’

Back came the reply: ‘Mauretaina to Urban Council, Amble, to the last and kindliest port in England, greetings and thanks. Mauretania.’

Decades of retelling this story has meant that kindliest has turned into friendliest; which is why Amble is known as The Friendliest Port.

To honour this, the town’s harbour village held a Mauretania Day at the start of July, with a 1930s theme and featuring vintage vehicles, music and random acts of kindliness throughout the day. The event was branded a success.

Launched in 1906, the Mauretania was the world’s largest ship until the completion of RMS Olympic in 1911, as well as the fastest until 1929.