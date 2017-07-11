Search

Celebrating Amble’s connection with ship

David Weddle was delighted to show off his Morgan sports car at the Mauretania Day in Amble. Picture by Jane Coltman

David Weddle was delighted to show off his Morgan sports car at the Mauretania Day in Amble. Picture by Jane Coltman

0
Have your say

A special day to honour Amble’s connection with the RMS Mauretania was staged earlier this month.

In July 1935, the vessel passed Amble on her final journey to the breakers yard.

A brass band entertains the crowd at the Mauretania Day in Amble. Picture by Jane Coltman

A brass band entertains the crowd at the Mauretania Day in Amble. Picture by Jane Coltman

As she did, the clerk to Amble Urban Council sent the captain a message: ‘Amble to Mauretania. Greetings from Amble, last port in England, to still the finest ship on the seas.’

Back came the reply: ‘Mauretaina to Urban Council, Amble, to the last and kindliest port in England, greetings and thanks. Mauretania.’

Decades of retelling this story has meant that kindliest has turned into friendliest; which is why Amble is known as The Friendliest Port.

To honour this, the town’s harbour village held a Mauretania Day at the start of July, with a 1930s theme and featuring vintage vehicles, music and random acts of kindliness throughout the day. The event was branded a success.

Launched in 1906, the Mauretania was the world’s largest ship until the completion of RMS Olympic in 1911, as well as the fastest until 1929.