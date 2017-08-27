CCTV set to go live shortly

Amble’s new state-of-the-art CCTV system should be up and running shortly.

An update, which was posted onto Amble Town Council’s website on Monday, states: ‘Much work has already been done in preparation for Amble’s new CCTV system planned to be operational in September.

‘The infrastructure and installation of the wifi-connected 4K ultra high-definition cameras – some with automatic number-plate recognition– is being undertaken by Alnwick-based firm Alncom.

‘All necessary permissions are being sought by the town council.’

The CCTV system, costing in the region of £20,000, has been purchased by the town council. It will feature up to 32 cameras, covering the town centre and Paddlers Park.

It aims to help combat anti-social behaviour, protect town-council assets and be available for county-council civil-enforcement issues.