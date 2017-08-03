CCTV set to be installed at Alnwick Town after spate of vandalism

A grass-roots football club is set to install CCTV after repeat incidents of damage and vandalism at its ground.

Volunteer officials at Alnwick Town are urging people to treat St James’ Park stadium – which is fenced off – with respect and not use it as a playground.

Part of the broken goal at Alnwick Town Football Club.

It comes after a spate of incidents; most recently damage to one of the goalmouths and one of the training goals being broken, pictured.

Earlier this year, the Gazette reported that vandals were caught lighting a fire next to the perimeter fence, in what was described at the time as ‘not an isolated incident’.

Now frustrated committee members have had enough. A statement posted onto the club’s Facebook page on Saturday said: ‘With the summer holidays now started, we as a football club understand that kids will be looking for somewhere to play. Can we please ask that you do not use St James’ Park as a playground.

‘Our volunteer groundstaff have spent countless hours of their free time preparing the pitch for the new season.

‘It becomes so frustrating having to fix problems on a regular basis. It is not fair on the volunteers who give up their own time to ensure that the town has a football club.

‘Funding has been applied for to install CCTV at the ground.

‘Once in place, we will use this to identify culprits and report to the police due to previous incidents. This is your town, your football club. Have some respect for it please.’

A club spokesman said that police have been made aware about the damage to the training goal. He added that dropped litter is also a problem at the ground.