Cautious welcome for pothole funding from the council

Northumberland County Council has given a cautious welcome to pothole funding from the Government.

As previously reported, it was recently announced that a total of £3.25million will be given to the North East Combined Authority area to tackle potholes over the coming year, to include £1.3million for Northumberland.

However, just three years ago, the county received £5.6million in similar road-repair funding.

Business chairman, Coun Scott Dickinson, said: “While we welcome any funding to help improve our road network, the Government should be cautious about singing their own praises when in fact this level of funding is around a quarter of what we received in 2014.”