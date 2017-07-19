Catering contract awarded at The Sill

Have your say

Fresh Element, the team behind BALTIC Kitchen, Garden Kitchen and Six Restaurant in Tyneside, has been awarded the catering and hospitality contract for Northumberland National Park’s state-of-the-art new centre.

Following a competitive tender process, the Park Authority has appointed Fresh Element to operate the 90-seater café and provide full catering support for events at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre, which opens on Saturday, July 29.

Renowned for its commitment to sourcing quality local ingredients, Fresh Element will operate The Sill Café with a focus on simple, seasonal and sustainable dishes.

Visitors can expect freshly-made sandwiches and light bites, along with a selection of seasonal specials, showcasing some of the finest ingredients Northumberland has to offer.

Sarah Glynn, Sill manager, said: “We are delighted to be working with the team at Fresh Element.

“Their commitment to provenance provided the perfect fit for The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre, which will transform the way people understand and engage with landscape.”