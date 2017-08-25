Castles in the sand

Bamburgh Women’s Institute held its annual sandcastle and sand-sculpture competitions.

Children, parents and grandparents joined in with the fun and built wonderful sand structures on Bamburgh beach.

The winning castle, topped by The Angel of the Beach, by the Bragsons team.

The winning teams were Anna, Tasha and Bryony with their sculpture of a beautiful mermaid and the Bragsons team with their castle topped by The Angel of the Beach.

The team of three judges had a very difficult time selecting the winning teams, as all the sculptures and castles were of such a high standard and innovative design.

The annual sandcastle and sand-sculpture competitions are eagerly-awaited fixtures in the village’s calender.

Bamburgh WI meets at 2pm on the second Wednesday of the month in Bamburgh Pavilion. The group also has planned days out and workshops, as well as a friendly lunch club meeting at different venues each month.

For more details, contact the secretary on 01668 214429 or visit www.bamburgh.org.uk/local-community/bamburgh-wi/

