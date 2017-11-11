Castle restoration project is closing in on completion

There is light at the end of the tunnel as work continues on a £1.3million restoration programme at Lindisfarne Castle.

The iconic National Trust property is scheduled to reopen to the public next spring after an 18-month closure.

One of the major steps forward internally is the near-completion of the main stairway to the Upper Battery.

“Originally we think the walls would have been decorated with a lime wash and plaster finish, which was then replicated by Lutyens in 1906,” explains house steward Nick Lewis in the Holy Island newsletter.

“Following the Lutyens renovation and after Edward Hudson sold the castle in 1921, his successor Oswald Falk had the plaster hacked off in the stairway and the stones themselves painted over in white.

“The masons working at the castle today have been able to restore this original scheme by building the layers back up, plastering over the stones to a smooth finish and preparing the wall to be painted again.”

Outside, the final phases of scaffolding are nearing completion too.

“The giant buttress on the south side is scheduled to come down soon, which will allow the vast temporary roof cover to come down from the east side,” said Nick. “This cover will then make its way on to the north and west roof, so we will still have a tent over the castle – just in a different place.”