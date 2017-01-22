Care home is rated as good after recent CQC inspection

A care home in South Broomhill has been rated as good by inspectors, after making improvements in certain areas.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has praised the work at Hazelmead Residential Care Home, after an inspection in December.

Elpha Lodge. Picture by Fred Calvert

As well as receiving an overall rating of good, the facility – run by Elpha Lodge Residential Care Home Limited – was rated good in each of the inspection areas (safe; effective; caring; responsive; and well-led).

This marked an improvement on a CQC inspection in March 2015, when the care home was rated as requires improvement in two areas; being effective and well-led.

The home provides care and accommodation for up to five people with learning disabilities.

Inspectors said the facility was clean, spacious and suitable for the people who used the service and appropriate health and safety checks had been carried out.

The report states that accidents and incidents were appropriately recorded/investigated, staff had been trained in safeguarding vulnerable adults, medicines were stored safely and procedures were in place to ensure people received medicines as prescribed.

It says there were sufficient numbers of staff on duty to meet residents’ needs and staff were suitably trained.

Inspectors add that residents and their family members were complimentary about the standard of care at the home and appropriate activities were arranged.

The report states that the service has links with the local community and people who used the service visited local pubs and shops, while community and drop-in centres were also used.

The report also states that staff felt supported by the registered manager, Linda Marshall, and were comfortable raising any concerns. It adds that service users, family members and staff were regularly consulted about the quality of the service.

Click here for the full report.