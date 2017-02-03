Campaign to promote Northumberland pulls in the visitors

A tourism campaign to promote the county led to hundreds of people visiting the area, new data has revealed.

Northumberland Tourism’s spring/summer marketing campaign for 2016 was It’s In Our Nature, which advertised the county’s independent spirit and the variety of things to do in Northumberland, with a focus on gardens.

The campaign featured a mix of print adverts and advertorial, online and out-of-home advertising, supported by a programme of pro-active social media and PR work.

Northumberland Tourism says that it is very pleased to announce that the campaign influenced at least 620 visits, with more planned to take place. This meant a return on investment of £35.83 for every £1 spent.

The campaign research showed that 62 per cent of people stayed by the coast, 32 per cent based themselves across the rest of the county and six per cent stayed elsewhere in the region.

The average total stay was 4.81 nights and the average total spend was £643.39.

Seventy-two per cent of people said their most recent trip to Northumberland took place outside of July and August, with September, October and May proving popular.

In regards to the promotion, 45 per cent of people said that seeing the campaign probably or definitely turned a possible visit into a certainty.

Eleven per cent said seeing the campaign influenced them to visit Northumberland instead of another destination, while 13 per cent said seeing the campaign influenced them to stay longer or come back for another visit.

Forty-six per cent said seeing the campaign influenced them to visit more/different places or stay in a different part of Northumberland.

Cris Brown, sales and marketing manager, said: “The campaign had a very positive result. There was a very good return on investment and the research shows that there are many people who are planning to visit us. It is pleasing to see that people are coming to the county and on average staying nearly five nights.”

The campaign will run this spring and summer. To register your interest, email rachel.williamson@northumberlandtourism.co.uk