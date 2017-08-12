Call goes out for Clumber owners to join walk

Owners of Clumber spaniels from Northumberland, Cumbria and the Borders are invited to take part in a walk on Sunday, September 3.

It is a native breed of dog that is thought to have been developed by the Duke of Newcastle in the 1700s, but they are now rare, with less than 200 puppies born in the UK each year.

Organiser Barbara Weston said: “These Clumber walks, which are organised across the country, provide a rare opportunity for Clumber owners to get together and walk with other Clumbers and their owners. In the case of many pet owners, this will be one of the few chances they will have to see their dog running with others of the breed.”

The walks also offer those considering buying a dog the chance to meet Clumbers – the largest of the spaniel breeds, with a gentle, loyal temperament.

Walkers will meet at the car park in Allenheads, outside the museum, at 10.30am, and will return for lunch at the Allenheads Inn.

Further information is available on the Walking with Clumbers Facebook page or from Barbara on 01530 456071 or barbaraweston57@gmail.com