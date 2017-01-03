Call for the North East to be the best for business

A regional business leader has called for changes to make the North East the best business environment in the country.

This aspiration was launched today by North East England Chamber of Commerce President Mike Matthews, the managing director of Nifco (UK), in the Chamber members’ 2017 manifesto.

Mr Matthews said: “Our manifesto clearly sets out the changes our members believe will make the biggest positive impact on business success in our region.

“Last year saw some dramatic shifts in the political landscape. The outcome of the EU referendum, the appointment of a new Cabinet and further devolution to parts of the region have each presented new challenges and opportunities.

“We know North-East England is a great place to do business, but we want it to be the best and I believe this action plan will help make this become a reality.

“Further afield, we must aspire to be a global North East. New and existing exporters must be supported to expand into markets across the globe and our region must attract the brightest international talent and more overseas visitors.”

The manifesto sets out five key areas of campaign activity to improve conditions for regional companies.

These focus on making sure the North East is influential; global; connected; competitive; and working, dealing with everything from Brexit to transport links.

For more information, visit the website – www.neechamber.co.uk/policy/manifesto