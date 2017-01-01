Call for help to secure land for Scouts

The parish council is to write to key members of the county council to ask for their support in obtaining land for Wooler Scout Group.

Discussions were on going with the authority to acquire the old Glendale school field for the Scouts to use.

The plot is owned by the county council and the aim was to acquire the land for rent, with the longer-term goal of purchasing the site once funds have been raised.

The Scout group currently shares a home with Wooler Bowling Club.

But now, somebody else has come in with an offer to buy the land.

Coun Mark Mather, who has been involved in discussions, said: “This field has been empty for years, yet as soon as we made our plans public, somebody put in a bid to buy it. It is frustrating.

“We are trying to get an asset transfer for the community and we should write to Grant Davey (council leader) and Steve Mason (council chief executive) for support.

“The county council has helped Scouts in other areas of Northumberland, so why not Wooler?

“The Scouts is a fantastic movement and do great work and this field would be ideal for their needs.”