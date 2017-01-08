CADETS: Will you rise to the challenge?

Have you made your New Year’s resolution yet?

If the answer is no, then why not consider taking on a fund-raising challenge in aid of the national youth charity Sea Cadets?

For the first time, we are thrilled to have places available for a whole host of exciting charity challenges, both at home and overseas.

The money you raise could really make a difference to our charity as 93p in every £1 that we receive goes directly to our valuable work with young people.

Sea Cadets helps 14,000 10 to 18-year-olds, in 400 communities across the UK, to see the world with confidence and to develop self-belief and skills for life.

Our charity challenges are a team effort between you and us – we offer you support as you prepare and train for your challenge, while you will be helping thousands of young people across the UK through your fund-raising.

We have some sporting challenges available, such as the Prudential RideLondon and the Royal Parks Half-Marathon, both of which are designed to push you to the limit.

The Snowdon Triple Challenge awaits those who fancy a tough and exciting multi-activity trial.

And aspiring sailors may enjoy a day on the Solent with our Maritime Industry Regatta.

If you would like to make a trip abroad, take a look at the Zambezi River Challenge.

Not one for the faint-hearted, you will paddle your way along the border with Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe, steadily heading for Victoria Falls, where you will raft some of the most tempestuous rapids in the world.

If you are interested in any of these challenges and would like to help raise vital funds for the Sea Cadets, please email events@ms-sc.org

Martin Coles,

Chief Executive Sea Cadets