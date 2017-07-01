Busy week for Seahouses RNLI

Seahouses RNLI had a busy week in difficult weather conditions, with two separate call-outs.

The first call was to assist a yacht in difficulty and the second was to reports of people struggling in the water.

On Tuesday, June 27, at 11.25am, the charity’s all-weather lifeboat launched to assist a yacht located three miles east of the Farne Islands.

After nearly five hours at sea the lifeboat towed the vessel safely back to Seahouses Harbour.

Then, the volunteer crews were called out again, this time at 6.10pm the following day, after reports of three people in the water at Beadnell Bay.

UK Coastguard requested immediate assistance from the lifeboat station’s inshore lifeboat. Owing to the poor weather conditions, the boat was taken to Beadnell by road before being launched. The all-weather lifeboat was also tasked in case it was needed.

The inshore lifeboat recovered one of the casualties who had climbed onto a moored boat. Thankfully the other two had already made it to the safety of the shore.

They were taken to hospital and have since received the all-clear.

Colin Banks, RNLI deputy launching authority, said: “It’s certainly been a busy week for our lifeboat station and the weather hasn’t made things easy.

“During Wednesday’s rescue we were up against five metres of swell and 40 knots of wind.

“Our volunteer crews are highly trained though and are ready to deal with every eventuality.

“They demonstrated seamless teamwork and this ensured positive outcomes for both operations.”