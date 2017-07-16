Busy times call for new recruits at practice

Summer is generally the season for people to be out and about with their pets more, which can, unfortunately, lead to an increase in health problems for our furry friends.

Be it the occasional irritating tick to sudden lameness due to exercising on the hard ground, problems can arise.

Here at Alnorthumbria Veterinary group, we have a great team of committed staff to attend to your pets’ and livestock’s every need.

With this in mind, we thought you may like to know about some of the new, up and coming veterinary additions to our team this summer.

Jess Lin joined us in June. She will be rotating between the small animal and equine teams based at Fairmoor, in Morpeth.

Jess has just finished a year’s internship at the well-known Rainbow Equine Hospital in North Yorkshire.

She is fast becoming a key member of both teams.

Henrietta Bowie joined the Wagonway team at the beginning of July and will be rotating between the small animal and farm vet teams.

Like Jess, she has hit the ground running and is already classed as one of the team.

The next few weeks will see Jess Bacon joining the small animal team at Wagonway.

Helen Lawlor will be joining the small animal team at Fairmoor.

And Euan Hammersly will be joining our equine team.

I’m sure you will join me in welcoming these new recruits and wishing them all the best for their future with Alnorthumbria.

Alnorthumbria Vets is a mixed practice that treats all species of domestic animals, and a few wild ones.

Vets have developed special interests so there are separate teams dedicated to the care of farm animals, horses and small animals.