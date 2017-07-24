Vote for a lifetime achievement award

Have your say

Nominations are being sought for a lifetime achievement award for outstanding contributions to the Glendale rural community.

To commemorate its 125-year milestone, Glendale Agricultural Society (GAS) has announced the introduction of the annual award.

The aim is to recognise someone who has played an outstanding role in the community.

Rachael Tait, GAS secretary, said: “We are looking forward to celebrating the society’s 125-year anniversary throughout the year, and especially at the Glendale Show.

“To compliment the anniversary, we have introduced the lifetime achievement award.

“Many people in the Glendale area have given their valuable time and resources to the agricultural industry over their lifetimes, and we are delighted to be able to honour them in this way.”

To make a confidential nomination send a brief resume on the nominee to info@glendalshow.com or call 01668 283868 to request a form.

Nominations should be returned to the GAS office by Friday, August 11.

They will be reviewed by a team of judges, including representatives from the Glendale Agricultural Committee and Glendale Gateway Trust.

The recipient will be announced at Glendale Show on Monday, August 28 and will receive a £50 prize.