Quirky wedding venue says I do to new appointments

An award-winning Northumberland wedding venue has added another couple of jewels to its crown.

Doxford Barns, near Alnwick, has appointed David Scott and Gemma Nicholson to management positions.

Gemma Nicholson

David, the new general manager, spent 11 years working as a senior manager at The Alnwick Garden, where he was heavily involved in establishing the project as a destination wedding venue as well, as managing the Treehouse Restaurant.

During his time at the Garden he worked closely with the Duchess of Northumberland, gaining many awards and accolades along the way.

He has served the Prince of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry and a host of public figures and celebrities.

David, who is from a farming background, said: “I am absolutely delighted to join the team and leading them into exciting times ahead.

“We have great plans for the future of Doxford Barns, with my own primary focus being on elevating the experience of our guests through outstanding customer service, and offering exceptional food and beverage.”

Gemma has been appointed operations manager and has worked with David previously at The Alnwick Garden.

She has worked in the food and beverage industry for several years and brings a wealth of experience to Doxford Barns.

Gemma said: “It is wonderful to be working with David again and I am looking forward to supporting him with his vision for Doxford Barns.

“I have a great operational team to work with and intend to take them from strength to strength.”

Doxford Barns opened in 2015. The converted barns on a family-run, working farm allow couples to choose from five different ceremony areas for their wedding, including a rustic threshing hall and beside a lake. The venue and accommodation are offered exclusively for the wedding party’s use for three days.

Last year, it was praised on the website Truly Quirky Wedding Venues, which described it as ‘an exciting, truly unique and unusual wedding barn venue ... complete with quirk-some cottage, camping pods and swans!’

Doxford Barns is holding an open day on Sunday, January 15, from 10am to 4pm. Ring 01665 579173 to make an appointment.