Northumberland Tourism Awards: Thanks to our sponsors

The ceremony for the first Northumberland Tourism Awards takes place tonight, but it wouldn’t be happening without the support of all of our sponsors.

A number of organisations, who are involved in, support and recognise the importance of the tourist industry, have chosen to back our awards, led by this year’s headline sponsor – Northumbrian Water.

The sponsors for the award categories are as follows:

B&B of the Year – Newton Hall;

Boutique Guest Accommodation of the Year– Northumberland County Council;

Dog Friendly Business of the Year – The Inn Collection Group;

Family Day Out (Readers’ Choice) – North East Press’ Northumberland titles;

Holiday Park/Village of the Year – Northumberland College;

Hotel of the Year – Northumberland Tourism;

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year – The Banks Group;

Self-Catering Property of the Year – ssafa the Armed Forces charity;

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year – Active Northumberland;

Sustainable Tourism Award – Northumbrian Water;

Taste Award – George F White;

Tourism Pub of the Year – BT;

Wedding Venue of the Year – Hotspur 1364;

There will also be an overall prize, sponsored by Northumbrian Water.

Editor of North East Press’ Northumberland titles – the Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald, Berwick Advertiser and News Post Leader, Paul Larkin, said: “I would like to say a big thank-you to all of the sponsors who have decided to get behind the inaugural awards.

“We believe that celebrating the best of the tourist industry, which is so crucial to the county, is important – and clearly, so do our sponsors.”