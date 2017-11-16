Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

November 8

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly primestock sale of sheep. Sold 501 lambs and 237 ewes and rams. Lambs, all classes sought after to show similar rates to last week.

Leading Prices per head: Suffolk £90, £84, £81 Castlelaw, £85, £82, £80 West Longridge, £82, £80 Lorbottle, £80 Newstead and Auchencrow Mains. Texel £85, £84 (two) Auchencrow Mains, £85 Newburn, £82 (two) Craigs House and Mindrum Farming, £80.50 Shipley Smallburn, £80 (three) West Longridge and Lorbottle. Cheviot Mule £85, £80 Bewick Folly. Beltex £84 Newburn. Charolais £80.50, £80 Auchencrow Mains.

Leading prices per kilo: Texel 190.2p, 188p Village Farm, 190p, 181p Mindrum Farming Co, 181.4p Wandon, 181.2p West Longridge. Charolais 189.4p, 183.9p Auchencrow Mains. Beltex 186.7p Newburn. Cheviot Mule 181.8p Bewick Folly. Suffolk 173.3p Lorbottle.

Ewes sold at similar rates.

Ewes: Texel £89, £85.50 Lorbottle. Suffolk £87 Lorbottle, £84 Todrig, £84, £80 Wandon. Charolais £80 Wandon. Cheviot Mule £75 Bewick Folly. Cheviot £74 Hartside. Mule £70 West Longridge. Blackfaced £50 Edlingham Newtown.

Rams: Blackfaced £70 Edlingham Newtown.