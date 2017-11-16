Northumberland Livestock

Acklington
November 9
North East Livestock Sales sold 68 prime cattle, including 33 cast cows and 2,872 sheep, comprising 1,960 lambs and 912 cast ewes.
Cattle: Lim strs 245p South Bellshill, 222p, 221p Blagdon Burn. Lim hfrs 228p Low Hall, 227p Fowberry Moor, 220p Broom Hall. Char x hfrs 218p Fowberry Moor. Sim x hfr 217p Blagdon Burn.
Lim strs 1521 Blagdon Burn, 1483 East Coldside, 1370 Black Callerton. Lim hfrs 1410 Low Hall, 1295 Fowberry Moor. Angus hfr 1307 Yetlington.
Cows: Flesh, again, good to sell.
Angus 1416, 1311 (151p, 147p) Yetlington, 1011, 931 (130p) Newton Greens. Lim 1241 (146p) White House Folly, 900 (130p), Newton Greens. Here x 1135, 1086 (146p) White House Folly. Saler 1082, 900 (170p, 155p) White House Folly.
Lambs: Another mixed fleshed show, but flesh and quality in strong demand. SQQ 180p, Heavies 165p.
Beltex 98, 93.50, 93, 91.50 Glanton, 95.50, 89.50, 89 Cramond Hill, 94.50, 90 Herds House, 91, 90, 89 Low Espley, 88 Low Town, Watch Hill, Whittle. Texel 95, 94 South Bellshill, 90 Hen Hill, 90, 89.50, 89 South Carter Moor, 89.50, 88, 87 Little Bavington.
Suffolk 90, 88 South Bellshill, 89, 88 Warton, 87.50 Make Me Rich, East Coldside, Sharperton Edge. Lleyn 87 Wingates Wholme. Mules 75 Blagdon Burn. Beltex 233p, 223p Glanton, 220p, 205p Herds House, 218p, 204p Matfen Estate, 217p, 213p, 208p Cramond Hill, 210p Watch Hill, Low Town, 207p, 206p Low Espley, 205p Stanton. Texels 216p, 205p Glanton, 208p South Carter Moor.
Ewes: Strong, heavy ewes still good to cash. Smaller types similar, in line with national trend.
Top price pen of Texel ewes £120 Nesbit Cottages, 112, 98 South Broomford, 105, 100 Plainfield, 104 South Carter Moor, 100 Brinkheugh, 95 Redsteads, Nesbit Cottage. Suffolks 97 Little Bavington, 95, 92 South Bellshill, 90 Wheldon, 89 West Lane End, East Coldside, 88 South East.
Half Bred 88 Southside. Mules 76 West Lane End, 71 Whittle, 68 South East, 64 Kentstone, Make Me Rich. Black Face 47 Rosebrough, 46 Edlingham Demesne, 42 Linhope. Cheviot 66, 65 Linhope. Beltex 96 Colliery Farm.
Suffolk rams 95 Shipley Hill. Blue Texel ram 90 Hen Hill.
