Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

November 1

Harrison & Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep.

Sold 689 Lambs and 223 Ewes and Rams. Lambs slightly more numerous with more interest in the ring all classes showing a rise on the week

Leading Prices per head: Beltex: £87 (two), £86.50, £85, £82 (two), £80 Henlaw. Suffolk: £86, £83.50 Castlelaw, £80 Marigold, £78.50 Craigs House, £78 Kettleburn, Howtel and Marigold. Texel: £85, £81 Kettleburn, £82, £80 (two) Lorbottle, £80 West Longridge. Vendeen: £80 Craigs House. Oxford: £77 Marigold. Charolais: £77 East Fleetham. Cheviot: £74 Fawdon Farms. Mule: £73.50 Eglingham Moor.

Leading prices per kilo: Beltex: 223.1p, 217.9p, 217.5p, 202.5p, 201.2p, 200p, 198.8p Henlaw. Texel: 187.5p Black Heddon and Kettleburn, 181p Lorbottle, 179.5p (two) Lilburn Estates, 177.9p Fawdon Farms. Suffolk: 189.2p Lilburn Estates. Charolais: 183.3p, 181.7p East Fleetham.

Ewes a very mixed show, fleshy types easy to cash.

Ewes: Texel:- £89, £80 Yetlington Lane, £87 Lorbottle, £83 (two) The Newton, £82.50 East Fleetham, £82 Brockley Hall, £80 Fawdon Farms. Suffolk: £86 Fawdon Farms, £83 Kettleburn, £80.50 West Longridge. Half Bred: £81 Marigold. Charolais: £75 Craigs House. Mule: £70 Fawdon Farms, £69 Marigold, £68 The Newton, £66.50 Kettleburn, £66 West Longridge. Cheviot: £67 Fawdon Farms. Blackfaced: £53 Fawdon Farms.