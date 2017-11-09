Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

October 30

North East Livestock Sales sold 81 store cattle and calves and 837 store lambs.

A large ring of buyers was presented with a good show of both cattle and sheep resulting in a sharp trade across the board.

Store Lambs: Texels 74, 69 Hawdon Grange, 70, 68, 66 West Newtown, 70, 67 Bagraw, 69 Blossom Plantation, 66, 64.50 Lorbottle West, 64.50 Hartburn Grange, Charolais 69 (two), 67.50 Broome Hill, Suffolk 64.50 Hawdon Grange, Oxford 64 West Newtown, Chev/Mule x 69, 67.50, 65 West Cottages, Dorset 59 Blossom Plantation, Cheviot 52, 48 Hawdon Grange, Mules 47 Blossom Plantation, 46 Hawdon Grange, 45 Shirlawhope.

Calves: Char strs 1020, 1010, 980 Great Ryle, 870, 850, 820 Belsay Barns, BB strs 970 Great Ryle, Lim hfrs 945, 920, 910 North Lyham, Parthanais hfrs 880, 850 Hemelspeth, Charolais hfrs 700 Belsay Barns.

Cattle: Lim strs 1100, 1090, 1080, 1055 Dene House, Angus strs 1060, 1000 Fowberry, Char x strs 895 Sandylands, Char x hfrs 970, 910 Sandylands, Angus hfrs 850 Fowberry.

November 2

North East Livestock Sales sold 61 prime cattle including 23 cows and 3301 sheep comprising 2365 lambs and 936 cast ewes.

Cattle: All classes sold well.

Lim hfrs 243p South Bellshill, 230p Warton, 223p Black Callerton, Lim strs 224p Black Callerton.

Sim strs 1377 Tughall Grange, Lim strs 1375 Black Callerton, 1351 Elyhaugh, Lim hfrs 1352 East Coldside, 1302 South Bellshill.

Cows: Here cow 1344 (140p) Tughall Grange, 1070 (135p) White House Folly, Simm 1290 (164p) Pasture Hill, Angus 1112, 1080 (144p, 129p) Yetlington, B Blue 985 Hemelspeth, Saler 972 (127p) White House Folly, Aged Angus bull 1061 (102p) Southside.

Lambs: More commercial and leaner types about resulting in all classes easier. Overall average 166p.

Texel 96, 93, 90 South Bellshill, 94 Newham Hall, 94, 89, 88 Howick Estate, 93 Linden Hill Head, 91 Newham Hagg, 88 East Link Hall, 88 East Coldside, Beltex 94, 89, 88 Old Deanham, 92, 88 Herds House, 87, 86.50 Watch Hill, 86.50 Birchwood, 86 Howick Scar, Suffolk 94 Yetlington, 89 Elilaw, 88 South Bellshill, Howick Estate.

Beltex 219p Herds House, 210p Howick Scar, 208p, 206p Birchwood, 206p, 202p Watch Hill, 206p, 201p Matfen Estate, 204p Old Deanham, Texel 206p Bankfoot, 205p Forestburn Gate, 203p, 197p Lilburn Estate, 200p Matfen Estate, 199p Newton Red House.

Ewes: Heavy ewes again very good to sell, others similar. Overall average £62.60.

Texels 110 Newton Red House, 106 Make Me Rich, 100 Alnham, Dovecote, 98 Howick Estate, 95 South Bellshill, 95, 94 Linden Hill Head, 94 Hope House, Suffolk 100 Dovecote, 97 Howick, 94, 92 Town Farm, 92 South Bellshill, 90 Glororum, 89 Dene House, Brinkburn Newhouses, Fawdon, 88 South Lyham, 86 Great Ryle, Half Bred 90 Dovecote, Cheviots 91, 87, 74 East Ditchburn, Mules 72 Dovecote, 67, 62 Birchwood, 65 Pasture Hill, East Newham, 64 Watch Hill, Make Me Rich, Black Face 50 Broom Hall, 45 Alnham, 43 Shirlawhope, Texel rams 120 Newham Hagg, 99 Brinkburn, Suffolk rams 100 Pasture Hill, 99 Brinkburn.