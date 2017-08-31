Northumberland Livestock

Wooler
August 23
Harrison & Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep.
Sold 537 Lambs and 369 Ewes and Rams.
Lambs less on the week, in keeping with national trend.
Lambs per head: Texel: £92, £87.50 Yetlington Lane, £85 South Charlton, £84 Low Middleton, Yetlington Lane, £82.50 Kettleburn, £82 Low Middleton, Murton Whitehouse, £80 Murton Whitehouse, £79 Greystones, £78.50 Lorbottle, Charlton Mires, £78 Wandon.
Suffolk: £83.50, £83 Castlelaw, £82 Low Middleton, £80 Kettleburn, Yetlington Lane, £79.50 Lorbottle, £78.50 Castlelaw.
Lambs per kilo: Texel: 185.7p Wandon, 184.8p South Charlton, 182.9p Lorbottle, Craigs House, 182.5p Yetlington Lane, South Charlton, 181.3p Murton Whitehouse, 180.5p West Longridge, Charlton Mires, 180p (two) West Longridge, 179.5p, 178.7p Low Middleton, 178.3p South Charlton. Suffolk: 174.4p Craigs House, 174p Yetlington Lane.
Ewes: £2 to £3 less on the week with a mixed show.
Ewes: Texel: £86, £84, £82 Reavley Greens, £80 West Rennington, £78 Shotton, Suffolk: £90 Charlton Mires, £88 Kettleburn, £82 Reavley Greens, Greyfaced: £75 Charlton Mires, Castlelaw, £72 West Longridge, North Country Cheviot: £56 (two) Reavley Greens, Floors Farming, £45 Village Farm, Blackface: £50, £44 West Longridge.
Rams: Texel: £100, £70 West Longridge, Suffolk: £90 Kypie.
