Northumberland Livestock

Wooler
August 16
Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly primestock sale of sheep. Sold 716 lambs and 365 ewes and rams.
Lambs similar on the week, with less numbers about.
Lambs per head: Texel £96, £91, £89 Lorbottle, £95, £90, £85.50 Low Middleton, £92 (two), £87 Wandon, £92, £87 (three) Roseden, £90, £87 Biddlestone Home Farm, £89, £85 Elwick, £88, £86 Kettleburn, £87.50 Greenhead, Reston. Suffolk £95, £92 Low Middleton, £94.50, £88 Biddlestone Home Farm, £90 Wandon, £85 Brockley Hall. Beltex £94, £88 East Newburn.
Lambs per kilo: Beltex 213.6p, 207.1p East Newburn. Texel 212.2p, 202.2p Lilburn Estates (Roseden), 211.9p Lorbottle, 211.5p, 204.7p Wandon, 210.8p Black Heddon, 210p, 202.5p Cockhall, 206.3p Todrig, 205.1p Shipley Smallburn, 204.9p East Newburn, 204.8p Kettleburn, 201.2p Low Middleton, 200p Elwick and Juries House. Suffolk 200p Biddlestone Home Farm, 194.2p Lilburn Estates (Roseden).
Ewes, another superb trade.
Texel £120 Greenhead, Reston, £95 Elwick, £87 Shipley Smallburn, £83 Shipley Lane, £80 West Longridge. Cheviot £97, £88, £86 (two) Humbleheugh. Suffolk £96 Shipley Lane, £95, £88.50 Lilburn Estates, £88, £83 Springhill, Seahouses, £87 Greenhead, Reston. Lleyn £89, £88 (two) Chatton Park. Mule £84 Springhill, Seahouses, £83, £79, £75.50 West Longridge, £82.50, £77.50 Alwinton, £78 Chatton Park, £76 (two) Lilburn Estates, £75 Shipley Lane. Zwartble £75 Gatherick.
Rams: Suffolk £117 Shipley Lane.
