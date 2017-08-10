Northumberland Livestock

Wooler
August 2
Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly Primestock sale of sheep. Sold 881 lambs and 238 ewes.
All classes of lambs in keen demand, showing a substantial rise on the week. More needed to fulfil buyers’ requirements.
Lambs per head: Texel £102. £96, £95 Kettleburn, £98, £95, £90 Wandon, £95.50, £91 Henlaw, £95 North Bellshill, £93, £90 Lorbottle, £90 Fawdon Farms and Low Middleton. Suffolk £96 Henlaw, £95, £90 Wandon, £90 Lilburn Estates (Roseden). Beltex £87.50 East Newburn. Easy Care £80 Henlaw. Mule £78 East Newburn.
Lambs per kilo: Texel 225.3p Wandon, 223.1p, 221.4p Lorbottle, 218.2p, 215p Springhill, Seahouses, 217.5p Village Farm, Seahouses and Bewick Folly, 217p Henlaw, 215.7p, 215p Kettleburn. Beltex 224.4p East Newburn. Suffolk 203.7p Craigs House. Vendeen 203.7p Craigs House.
Ewe numbers tighter, trade very similar on the week.
Ewes Texel: £86 (two) Edrom Mains. Suffolk £84 Village Farm, Seahouses and Goswick, £81.50 Edrom Mains. Mule £77.50 Tughall. Blackfaced £64 Edlingham Newtown.
