Northumberland Livestock

Have your say

Acklington

August 3

North East Livestock Sales sold 36 prime cattle and 2,794 sheep, comprising 2,123 lambs and 671 cast ewes.

Cattle: Lim hfrs 230p, 228p South Bellshill bought by R Turnbull & Sons, Alnwick, 227p, 224p Blagdon Burn to R Turnbull & Sons & R Martin, Morpeth. Lim strs 225p Bilton to R Turnbull & Sons. Lim bulls 223p, 213p Herds House to C Siswick and JA Jewitt Ltd.

Lim strs 1541 Bilton, 1462 Blagdon Burn. Sim strs 1413 Ferneybeds. Lim x hfrs 1320 Blagdon Burn, 1312 Burnhouse.

Cows: Limousin 1260, 1130 (162p, 147p) Elilaw, 1118 (139p) Howick Scar. Simmental 1080 (135p) Hazon House, 1035 (150p) Elilaw.

Lambs: Despite more leaner sorts appearing, all classes dearer. Fed sheep very well rewarded. Overall average 202p.

Texels 120, 110, 102.50, 100 Craster, 116, 105, 104.50, 104, 103.50 South Bellshill, 107.50, 101.50, 101 Blagdon Burn, 106 Low Hall, 105, 104 West Lane End, 104.50 Corneyside, B’D’Maine 117 Fenham Hill. Beltex 110 Low Espley, 105 Birchwood, Tritlington Hall, 104, 99.50 Annstead, 101, 99 Nesbit. Suffolk 110 Roseden, 109 Birchwood, 100 Rashercap.

Beltex 255p, 248p, 247p, 246p, 245p Annstead, 250p Newham Buildings, 241p, 238p Glanton, 235p Watch Hill, 225p Nesbit. Texel x 236p, 233p, 229p Annstead, 229p Glanton, 224p Hillcrest, 223p Buston House, 221p Corneyside, 219p Tritlington.

Ewes: Another good show with a trade to match. Overall average £85.60.

Rams averaged £100.

Texel rams 145 East Wingates, 120 Watch Hill, 110 Bygate. Suffolk rams 138 Blagdon Burn, 119 East Fleetham. Oxford rams 127 East Fleetham. Lleyn rams 120 Thistleyhaugh. Leic rams 120 Blagdon Burn.

Texel ewes 125 Preston Mains, 125, 116 Roseden, 123 Thrunton, 122 Brinkburn Newhouses, 121, 116 Annsteads, 116, 114 Hillcrest, 110 Middleton Mill, 108 Corneyside, Linden Hill Head, 106 Craster, 102 East Wingates.

Suffolk ewes 118, 110, 108 Nesbit, 107 Thrunton, 105 Craster, Banktop, 103 Howick Estates, 103 Brinkburn Newhouses, 100 South Ryal. Half Bred 105 Nesbit, 99 Redsteads. Wensleydale 99 North End. Mules 83 Howick Estates, 83 West Lane End, 80 Thrunton. Black Face 64 Shirlawhope, Puncherton, 61 Wrangham. Beltex 106, 105 Annstead.