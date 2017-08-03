Northumberland Livestock

Have your say

Wooler

July 26

Harrison & Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep.

Sold 1090 Lambs and 426 Ewes and Rams.

Lambs more numerous but as with national trend all classes easier. Lambs per head: Texel: £90 Lorbottle, £88.50 Crunklaw, £85 South Charlton, £84 Shotton, £81 (two) Kettleburn, £80.50 Low Middleton. Suffolk: £85, £81.50 Wandon, £84.50 Edlingham Newtown and Howtel, £83.50 (two), £82 Low Middleton, £81 Branton Eastside. Lambs per kilo: Texel: 204.5p Lorbottle, 200p East Newburn, 194.9p, 191.5p Bewick Folly, 194.6p Black Heddon, 188.2p Lorbottle, 186.7p Shotton, 186p South Charlton and East Newburn. Suffolk: 192p, 183.7p Howtel, 186.5p Mid Edrom, 185.7p Edlingham Newtown, 180.5p Craigs House.

More ewes forward and as lambs easier. Ewes: Texel: £121 Crunklaw, £112 Reavley Greens, £97 Edlingham Demesne, £96 (three) Greenhead, Reston and Primside. Suffolk: £121, £100 Kypie, £98 Edlingham Demesne, £97.50 Greenhead, Reston, £95 Shipley Lane, £91 (two) Primside, £90 Middle Ord. Cheviot: £88.50 Humbleheugh. Half Bred: £84.50 Brandon. Mule: £81, £80, £78.50 Branton Eastside, £78 Greenhead, Reston, £76.50 Edlingham Newtown, £75.50 East Newburn. Blackfaced: £65 Reavley Greens.

Rams: Texel: £128 Pallinsburn. Suffolk: £114 Kypie.