Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

July 19

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly Primestock sale of sheep. Sold 915 lambs and 192 ewes and rams.

Lamb numbers similar, all classes dearer on the week.

Lambs per head: Beltex: £125, £110, £97 (two) Henlaw, £94.50p Chillingham Home Farm. Texel: £110 Crunklaw, £101 Henlaw, £100 Crunklaw, Village Farm, Seahouses, Henlaw and West Longridge, £98.50p, £95 Edlingham Newtown, £98 Lorbottle, £96.50p Newstead, £95 (two) Lilburn Estates, Henlaw and Edlingham town. Suffolk: £104 Castlelaw, £100 Henlaw, £95 Castlelaw and West Longridge, £92 Lilburn Estates and West Longridge.

Lambs per kilo: Beltex: 297.6p, 255.3p, 231p, 223.4p Henlaw, 252p, 231.6p, 221.5p Chillingham Home Farm. Texel: 242.5p Village Farm, Seahouses, 232.2p Henlaw, 231.7p Edlingham Newtown, 227.9p Lorbottle, 226.9p Mindrum Farming Co, 225p Kettleburn and Lilburn Estates. Suffolk: 216.2p, 213p Howtel, 215p, 212.7p Lilburn Estates.

Ewes simply a flyer.

Ewes: Texel: £134.50, £130 Shepherds Cottage, £118 Newburn Farm (two), £115 Shepherds Cottage, £104.50 Black Heddon, £95 Lucker Hall Farm, £94.50 Edlingham Newtown, £92 Shotton Farm. Suffolk: £125, £119 Kypie, £107 Edlingham Newtown, £106.50 Branton Eastside, £105.50 Edlingham Newtown, £105 Lorbottle, Branton Eastside, £102.50 Branton Eastside. Zwartble: £96 Shepherds Cottage. Mule: £82.50 Edlingham Newtown.