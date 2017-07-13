Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

July 5

Harrison & Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep.

Sold 787 Lambs, 30 Hoggs and 159 Ewes and Rams.

Lambs, more forward trade dearer on the week, all classes sought after more needed for buyer’s requirements.

Lambs per head: Texel: £104 Crunklaw, £100 Low Middleton, £97.50 South Charlton, £96 Low Middleton, £95.50 Wandon, £94 Kettleburn, £93 West Longridge. Beltex: £92 Chillingham Home Farm, £90 Bewick Folly, £87 Chillingham Home Farm (two), £85 Bewick Folly. Suffolk: £92 Venchen and Wandon, £90 Low Middleton, £88 Titlington Mount, £87.50 Venchen, £86 Titlington Mount.

Lambs per kilo: Beltex: 239p, 228.9p Chillingham Home Farm, 223.7p Bewick Folly, 220.3p Chillingham Home Farm. Texel: 226.5p Kettleburn, 226p, 224.7p Black Heddon, 224.1p Mindrum Farming and West Longridge, 222.8p East Newburn and West Longridge, 220.7p Venchen and Mindrum Farming, 220.5p Lorbottle, 220p Titlington Mount. Suffolk: 218.8p Venchen, 217.7p, 217.3p Titlington Mount, 208.5p Newstead, 208.3p Wandon, 204.9p, 203.6p West Longridge.

Hoggs: Texel: £83 Mindrum Farming, £76, £72 Shotton. Cheviot: £75 Shotton. Zwartble: £72 Mindrum Farming.

Ewes again dear.

Ewes: Texel: £120 Crunklaw, £97 – nine Market Place, £96 Greenhead, Reston, £93 – nine Market Place. Beltex: £106 Chillingham Home Farm. Suffolk: £103 Chillingham Home Farm, £94 Mayfield, £93 Chillingham Home Farm, £90 West Longridge. Greyfaced: £78 Mayfield, £74 West Longridge and Mayfield, £68 Lorbottle. Cheviot: £68 Chillingham Home Farm.