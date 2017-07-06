Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

June 28

At Wooler on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 Harrison & Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep.

Sold 603 Lambs, 30 Hoggs and Young Sheep and 403 Ewes & Rams

Lamb numbers similar, slight ease in trade was experienced.

Lambs per head: Texel: £102 Newstead, £100 Lilburn Estates, Springhill, Berwick upon Tweed and Low Middleton, £96 The Villa, Bowsden and Springhill, £95 Springhill, £93, £92 West Longridge, £92 Lilburn Estates and Kettleburn. Cheviot: £95.50 South Charlton. Beltex: £90 East Newburn. Suffolk: £90 (2) Lilburn Estates.

Lambs per kilo: Texel: 237.3p North Wing, 235.9p Lilburn Estates, 234.1p The Villa, 232.9p Kettleburn and West Longridge. Beltex: 236.8p, 234.7p East Newburn. Cheviot: 230.1p, 229.3p South Charlton. Suffolk: 217.7p, 212p Lilburn Estates.

Hoggs and young sheep sold to £81 Charlton Mires

A larger show of ewes, fat types definitely easier

Ewes: Bluefaced Leicester: £96, £88.50 Alwinton. Suffolk: £93, £92.50 Middle Ord. Texel: £91.50 North Wing, £90 Middle Ord. Mule: £78.50 Middle Ord, £75 Tughall, Goswick and Venchen. Blackfaced: £66 Hedgeley Farms.

Rams: Texel: £135 Hedgeley Farms, £115 Springhill.