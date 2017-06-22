Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

June 14

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly Primestock sale of sheep. Sold 757 new season lambs, 77 hoggs and 109 ewes and rams.

Lamb numbers greater, but a slight hiccup in proceeding saw all classes easier, as nationwide.

Lambs per head: Texel £105 Newstead, £98.50 Lilburn Estates. Beltex £100, £98.50 Chillingham Home Farm. Suffolk £100 (two) Castlelaw, £93 Newstead, £92.50 Edrom Mains. Blackfaced £74, £62 Prendwick.

Lambs per kilo: Beltex: 260.3p, 255.8p, 253.9p, 246.9p Chillingham Home Farm. Texel 240.5p Alwinton, 239.5p Auchencrow Mains. Suffolk 225p Brockley Hall, 222.9p Edrom Mains, 222.2p Castlelaw. Blackfaced 182.7p, 172.2p Prendwick.

Hoggs per head: Texel £80 (two) Yetlington Lane, £70 Moorlaws. Suffolk £80 Kettleburn, £74 (two), £70, £60, £57 Mindrum. Greyfaced £64.50, £64, £60 Moorlaws. Blackfaced £60, £50 Moorlaws. Southdown £60, £35 Moorlaws.

Hoggs per kilo: Suffolk 179.5p, 170.1p, 162.6p, 130.4p Mindrum. Texel 168.4p, 163.3p Yetlington Lane, 158.8 (two) Moorlaws. Blackfaced 138.9p West Longridge, 130.4p, 128.2p Moorlaws. Greyfaced 137.6p, 127.7p Moorlaws. Southdown 120p, 100p Moorlaws.

Ewes, again, a similar trade as of late.