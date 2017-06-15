Northumberland Livestock

Wooler
June 7
Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly Primestock sale of sheep. Sold 544 new season lambs, 71 hoggs and 114 ewes and rams.
Lambs a larger show, selling vendors receiving a phenomenal trade, leaving early week markets well behind.
Lambs per head: Texel £120 Eden Lodge, £112 Garden Cottage, £110 Newstead, £110 East Newburn. Suffolk £120, £110, £106 Brockley Hall, £105 Howtel.
Beltex £112 (two), £107.50 Chillingham Home Farm. Dorper £80 Baldersbury Hill.
Lambs per kilo: Beltex 302.7p, 287.2p, 279.2p Chillingham Home Farm. Texel 275p Eden Lodge, 270.4p (two) Auchencrow Mains, 269.2p Lorbottle Farm.
Suffolk 259.3p, 255.4p, 250p Brockley Hall. Dorper 205.1p Baldersbury Hill.
Hoggs per head: Suffolk £85, £80 Lorbottle, £85, £70 Milfield Demesne. Lleyn £80, £60 (two) Caulder Farms. North Country Cheviot £77 Milfield Demesne. Greyfaced £76 Alwinton, £62 Shotton. Badger Face £60 (three) Reddyloch Farms.
Hoggs per kilo: Beltex 205.1p, 172.4p (two) East Newburn. Texel 197.7p, 163.3p Lorbottle. Suffolk 177.1p, 141.4p Milfield Demesne. Lleyn 168.4p, 157.9p, 144.6p Calder Farms. North Country Cheviot 157.1p Milfield Demesne. Greyfaced 155.1p Alwinton, 124p Shotton.
Ewes similar.
Ewes: Suffolk £90, £89 Cresswell Farms, £85, £70 Shipley Lane. Texel £86 Shipley Lane, £85, £83.50 Cresswell Farms. Greyfaced £73 Cresswell Farms, £68 Shawdon Woodhouse, £66 Brockley Hall, £65 Shipley Lane. Bluefaced Leicester £50 (two) West Rennington. Blackfaced £46 Shawdon Woodhouse.
Rams Suffolk: £60 Brockley Hall.