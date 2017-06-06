Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

May 31

Harrison & Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep.

Sold 470 New Season Lambs, 74 Hoggs and 46 Ewes and Rams

A superb show of lambs again, still sought after.

Lambs per head: Texel: £107 Greenhead, Reston, £104.50 Auchencrow Mains, £103.50 Shotton and West Longridge, £102 (two) Shotton, £100 (two) Auchencrow Mains, Milfield Demesne, Greenhead, Reston, West Longridge (two) and Berryhill. Beltex: £105, £104, £103 (three) Chillingham Home Farm. Suffolk: £100 Berryhill, £97 Springhill, Seahouses

Lambs per kilo: Beltex: 272.7, 271.1p (three), 270.1p Chillingham Home Farm. Texel: 254.9p Auchencrow Mains, 253.2p Milfield Demesne, 252.6p East Newburn, 250.6p Shotton, 250p (two) West Longridge, 247.5p (two) Springhill, Seahouses, 246.4p West Longridge, 244.2p The Hagg. Suffolk: 237.2p Shipley Lane.

Hoggs similar trade

Hoggs per head: Texel: £100 South Ditchburn, £100 Mindrum Farming Co, £95 East Newburn, £90 Mindrum Farming Co, £86.50 South Ditchburn, £83 West Longridge. Greyfaced: £86, £75 East Newburn. Blackfaced: £77 West Longridge.

Hoggs per kilo: Texel: 209.3p Mindrum Farming Co, 201.2p South Ditchburn, 197.9p East Newburn, 196.1p South Ditchburn, 194.9p East Newburn, 190p Mindrum Farming Co. Beltex: 192.1p East Newburn. Suffolk: 180.5p East Newburn

Ewes a small show, good trade

Ewes: Suffolk: £100, £93 Edlingham Newtown, £83 Village Farm, Seahouses, £80 Edlingham Newtown. Texel: £95 Shepherds Cottage, £87, £80 South Ditchburn. Lleyn: £75 Shepherds Cottage. Greyfaced: £73 Edlingham Newtown. Blackfaced: £65, £47 Edlingham Newtown, £47 East Newburn.

Rams: Texel: £83 South Ditchburn.