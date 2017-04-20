Northumberland Livestock

Wooler
April 12
Harrison & Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep.
Sold 69 Hoggs and 85 Ewes and Rams.
Hogg numbers short of requirements but all classes sold steadily well.
Hoggs per head: Texel: £90, £80, £79.50 East Newburn, £88 Low Middleton, £79.50 West Longridge. Mule: £80 East Newburn. Cheviot: £77.50 Hethpool. Blackfaced: £75 Hethpool, £70 West Longridge.
Hoggs per kilo: Texel: 184.9p West Longridge. Cheviot: 184.5p Hethpool. Blackfaced: 168.5p Hethpool.
Ewes also short but dear.
Ewes: Texel: £107, £87 Marshall Meadows, £95 South Bellshill, £89 Low Middleton, £88 Springhill, Seahouses, £87 East Newburn. Suffolk: £99, £90 South Bellshill, £96 Marshall Meadows, £95, £90 Springhill, Seahouses, £91 Brandon White House, £90 Low Middleton. Mule: £80 Low Middleton, £79, £77 South Bellshill, £78 Springhill, Seahouses and Marshall Meadows. Cheviot: £76 Alnham.