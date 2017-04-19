Northumberland Livestock

Wooler
April 5
Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly Primestock sale of sheep. Sold 325 hoggs and 128 ewes and rams.
Slightly more Hoggs forward, but as with nationwide trends, all classes easier.
Hoggs per head: Mule £86.50 East Newburn. Suffolk £82 (two) Brandon, £79 Birchwood. Cheviot £81.50, £80 Holy Island. Texel £81.50 East Newburn, £78.50 Elwick, £78 Conundrum. Blackfaced £65 West Longridge.
Hoggs per kilo: Texel 174.4p, 171.6p Elwick. Beltex 171.4p Village Farm, Seahouses. Cheviot 171.7p Holy Island.
Ewes again a mixed show, similar.
Ewes: Suffolk £97, £84, £80 Kypie, £89 Middle Ord, £80 Mid Edrom and Todrig. Texel £95, £93 Shepherds Cottage, £93 Elwick, £89 Kypie. Mule £75.50 Middle Ord. Blackfaced £53.50 Hagdon.