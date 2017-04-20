Northumberland Livestock

Acklington
April 13
North East Livestock Sales Easter Holiday sale sold 689 sheep comprising 469 hoggs and 220 cast ewes.
Hoggs: With less sheep forward a good compliment of buyers bid well to increased values.
Texels 96, 91, 90 Hemscott Hill, 90, 88 Norwoods, 90 Berryhill, 89, 88.50, 88 Ulgham Fence, Beltex 93 Ferneybeds, 91.50 Howick Scar, 87.50 Pasture House, Suffolk 90, 88 Doxford, 90, 87.50 Berryhill, 90, 88.50, 88 Brandon, 89, 88 Dovecote, Charolais x 87.50, 87 Hemscott Hill, 87 Garden House, Cheviots 87, 86.50 Ferneybeds.
Beltex 216p Ferneybeds, 209p Hemscott Hill, 208p Howick Scar, Texels 205p Norwoods, 202p Preston Mains, 202p, 200p Hemscott Hill, 199p Pasture House, 193p Garden House.
Ewes: Another good trade to average £77 overall.
Suffolks 122, 112 Warton, 104, 92 South Lyham, 98, 90 Gallowmoor, 94 Dovecote, Spring Hill, 92 Edlingham Demesne, Texel 99, 92 Whitton Shield, 98 Doxford, 96 Dovecote, Coldrife, East Thirston, 92 South Lyham, Half Bred 93 Warton, 91 Low Town, B’D’Maine 91 New Shoreston, Mules 80, 76 East Newham, 80 Coldrife, 79 Spring Hill, 78 South Lyham, Prior Hall, Cheviots 80, 77 Bilton, 72 The Lee.