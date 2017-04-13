Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

April 10

North East Livestock Sales sold 70 store cattle and 40 ewes with lambs.

The first ewes and lambs of the year sold well, with plenty of customers ringside.

Suffolk x ewes (four/five crop) were presented, with good Suffolk/Texel lambs at foot, with the twins making £186, £170 and £168, and the singles £128, all from N Thorp, Charlton Hall.

The cattle were mainly calves, with the annual consignment of British Blues from PW Conway, Hauxley, selling to a premium, the steers topping at £920, £900 and £850, and the heifer calves £940, £920, £910 and £900.

Limousin blk calves 1080 Eshott, 1035, 1000 South Barlow, 945, 890 Norwoods, 920 Hill Head. Hereford blk calves 935 Hill Head. Limousin hfr calves 1010, 960, 950 Eshott, 880, 800 Hill Head, 800, 730 Norwoods. Limousin heifers 1180, 1130, 1120, 1065 Proctor Steads.