Northumberland Livestock

Wooler
March 28
Harrison & Hetherington held their fortnightly sale of Store Cattle.
Sold 34 Store Cattle.
A small show forward due to vendors starting main crop lambing, selling vendors again treated to a trade well above expectations.
Leading Prices per Head – Steers: Charolais: £1240 (two), £1020 Newstead. Simmental: £1190, £1170 Newstead. Limousin: £1160, £1060 Newstead. Aberdeen Angus: £1090, £1030 Doxford Dairy, £1000 Shotton.
Leading Prices Per Head - Heifers: Limousin: £1080, £1070, £1060 Newstead. Belgian Blue: £940 Newburn. Aberdeen Angus: £830 Doxford Dairy.
Leading Prices per kg Steers: Aberdeen Angus: 245.9p Milfield Demesne, 242.7p, 232p Shotton, 238.9p, 238.4p South Ord, 231.9p, 228.3p, 225.1p Doxford Dairy. Limousin: 237.1p South Ord, 231.7p Shotton. Simmental: 222.4p Newstead.
Leading Prices per kg Heifers: Aberdeen Angus: 224.3p Doxford Dairy. Limousin: 220.8p Newstead.
March 29
Harrison & Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep.
Sold 190 Hoggs and 100 Ewes.
Hogg numbers tight, but trade again dearer on the week.
Hoggs per head: Cheviot: £87, £86.50 (two), £86 Holy Island, £86 (two), £85 Brandon, £81.50 Newstead. Beltex: £85, £80 East Newburn. Texel: £80 Newstead and Fowberry Moor. Mule: £79 East Newburn.
Hoggs per kilo: Cheviot: 197.7p, 196.6p Holy Island. Texel: 196.1p, 190p Yetlington Lane.
Ewes again a flier: Ewes: Suffolk: £125, £118 Birchwood, £99 Lochside. Beltex: £125, £98 Birchwood. Texel: £111, £101 Fowberry Moor, £94 Hillcrest Livestock. Easy Care: £84, £78 Chatton Park. Mule: £80, £78.50 Birchwood. Blackfaced: £65 Birchwood.