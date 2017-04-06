Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

March 30

North East Livestock Sales sold 58 prime cattle and cows and 964 sheep comprising 675 hoggs and 289 cast ewes.

Cattle: A mixed quality show forward with more butcher types required approaching Easter.

Top price BB steer 222.5p Widdrington bought by C Siswick, Lim str 218.5p Chibburn to C Nicholson & Son, Whitley Bay, Lim x hfr 219.5p Nesbit to R Martin, Morpeth, Char x hfr 217.5p Low Hall to G Chapman, 217.5p Chibburn to Whitelaw Butchers.

Char hfrs 1401 Low Hall to G Chapman, Lim hfrs 1393 Widdrington to Greens Butchers, 1350 Low Hall to R Turnbull & Sons, Alnwick, Lim strs 1400 Chibburn, 1366 Widdrington, Char x strs 1360, 1356 Glanton Town.

Cows: Saler 1165 (127.5p) White House Folly, Angus 1057 Hope House, 1035 (127.5p) Proctor Steads.

Hoggs: Mainly big hoggs forward, few handy weights available.

Texels 93 Elsdon Burn, 90 Preston Mains, 89 (two), 88.50, 88, 87.50 South Acton, 87, 86.50, 86 Intake, 86.50, 86 Ulgham Fence, Beltex 94, 84 Pasture House, 87.50 Berryhill, Chev 90 Thompsons Walls, 87, 85 Ferneybeds, Char 88, 86.50, 86 South Ryal, Suff x 88, 86.50, 86 Brandon.

Ewes: The seasonal shortage and price rise continued with demand meeting an overall average of £79.70.

Texels 133, 106 Bygate, 131, 102 Grange House, 118, 110, 100 Fenham Hill, 110 (two), 108 Well House, Beltex 114 Well House, Suff 108, 106, 100, 96 Low Hall, 104 South Ryal, 98 Stamford, Chev 96, 87 Grange House, 85.80 the Lee, 80 Thompsons Walls, Mule 84, 82 Newton Greens, 84 Grange House, 80 Bygate, Newham, BF 67, 62, 58 Birchwood.