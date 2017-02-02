Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

January 25

Harrison & Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep.

Sold 486 Hoggs and 356 Ewes and Rams

Hogg numbers tight due to lack of confidence in sheep trade, selling vendors receiving above average returns.

Hoggs per head: Texel: £80 Moorlaws, £78 Springhill, Seahouses and Mindrum Farming Co, £75.50 Village Farm, Seahouses, £75 Mindrum Farming Co, £75 Yetlington Lane (two), Castle Hills, Springhill, Seahouses, Village Farm and West Longridge. Beltex: £80, £73 Lorbottle, £72 Ladykirk. Suffolk: £74, £71 Craigs House, £73 Tughall. Cheviot: £72 Lamberton. Mule: £70 Ladykirk.

Hoggs per kg: Beltex: 222.2p, 182.5p Lorbottle. Texel: 200p Moorlaws, 195p, 187.5p Springhill, Seahouses, 192.3p, 185p Village Farm, Seahouses, 183.8p Yetlington Lane, 182.9p Mindrum Farming Co, 182.4p, Village Farm, 180.5p Kettleburn. Cheviot: 180p Lamberton.

Ewes a good show and showing a touch of improvement on the week

Ewes: Suffolk: £100 Tughall, £91 Castle Hills, £91, £89 Lickar Moor, £87.50 Mayfield, £86 West Moneylaws, £85 Wandon and Mindrum Farming Co. Texel: £88 West Moneylaws and The Newton, £86 Newstead, £85 The Newton, £84 Tughall. Mule: £71.50, £68 Tughall, £70 Primside, £66.50 Mayfield. Beltex: £78.50 Ladykirk. Cheviot: £62 Hethpool. Blackfaced: £49.50 Hethpool.

Rams: Berrichon: £107.50 Greenburn. Texel: £107 Lickar Moor. Cheviot: £79.50 Hethpool.