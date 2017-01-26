Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

January 18

Harrison & Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep.

Sold 762 Hoggs and 317 Ewes and Rams.

Hoggs a decent show but no easier to sell, trade maintained from previous week, handy weights again leading the way.

Hoggs per head: Texel: £88, £77 Cockhall, £80, £79, £76.50 Fowberry Moor, £80, £75 Springhill, Seahouses, £77, £75 Mindrum Farming Co, £76 West Longridge, £76 Stamford. Suffolk: £81, £80 Fowberry Moor, £74 Springhill, Seahouses. Beltex: £80 (2) Chillingham Home Farm and Fowberry Moor. Dorset: £74 Baldersbury Hill. Cheviot: £72 Humbleheugh. Blackfaced: £67 Clennell

Hoggs per kg: Texel: 225.6p, 192.3p, 187.8p, 187.8p, 185p (2) Cockhall, 205.7p, 200p, 189.7p, 183.8p Kettleburn, 186.3p, 182.5p Mindrum Farming Co, 185.4p Springhill, Seahouses, 180.5p West Longridge, 180p Wandon. Beltex: 195p Ladykirk.

Ewes a mixed show and in keeping with nationwide trends slightly easier

Ewes: Texel: £90, £76, £75 Black Heddon, £74 Cresswell Farms and Fowberry Moor. Suffolk: £80 Chillingham Home Farm, Shipley and Springhill, Seahouses, £79 Edlingham Newtown, £78 Fowberry Moor, £77 Mayfield. Bluefaced Leicester: £80 Clennell. Cheviot: £79 Chillingham Home Farm. Halfbred: £77 Brandon. Greyfaced: £63.50 Mayfield, £62 Hedgeley Farms and 8 Mordington, £61 Shipley and Cresswell Farms. Blackfaced: £48 Clennell.