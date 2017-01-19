Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

January 11

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly primestock sale of sheep. Sold 635 lambs and 251 ewes and rams.

Hoggs easier sold than expected, with trade well above early week markets. More could have been sold to vendors’ advantage.

Hoggs per head.

Texel: £81, £77, £75 Springhill, Seahouses, £78.50 Gatherick, £78, £76 Henlaw, £77 Kettleburn and Mindrum Farming Co, £76.50 Doune Brae, £76 Mindrum Farming Co (three) and Lorbottle, £75 Shepherds Cottage.

Beltex: £80 Henlaw, £76.50, £74 (two) Ladykirk. Suffolk: £75 Newstead, £73, £72.50 Kettleburn, £73 Biddlestone Home Farm, £72 Henlaw, £71 Moorlaws.

Hampshire: £73 Marigold. Cheviot: £70 Biddlestone Home Farm.

Hoggs per kg,

Beltex: 206.8p, 189.7p Ladykirk, 200p Henlaw. Texel: 192.9p, 183.3p Springhill, Seahouses, 188.5p, 185p Lorbottle, 185.7p Henlaw, 183.8p Village Farm, Seahouses, 182.9p Shepherds Cottage, 180.3p Black Heddon.

Suffolk: 182.5p, 175p Biddlestone Home Farm, 175p, 173.8p Mid Edrom.

Ewes very similar, a big proportion of hill ewes on offer.

Ewes.

Texel: £85.50 Eglingham Moor, £84 The Villa, Bowsden, £83 Doune Brae, £82 Ladykirk. Suffolk: £85.50, £84.50 Ross Farms.

Half Bred: £61.50 Marigold. Mule: £61 Eglingham Moor, £60.50 Doune Brae, £60 Ross Farms.

Rams.

Suffolk: £90 Mayfield, Reston.