Northumberland Livestock

Wooler
January 4
Harrison & Hetherington held their weekly Primestock sale of sheep.
Sold 496 Lambs and 384 Ewes and Rams.
Lambs per head: Texel: £83.50 Barelees, £83 Kettleburn, £82 Black Heddon, £80 Springhill, Seahouses (two), £79.50 Springhill, Seahouses, £79 Shipley, Springhill, Seahouses, Ladykirk, Kettleburn. Suffolk: £80 Shipley Lane, £78 Holy Island (M Patterson), £78 Holy Island, £77 Springhill, Seahouses. Beltex: £79 Ladykirk. Cheviot: £72 Biddlestone Home Farm (2). Mule: £68 Ladykirk.
Lambs per kg: Texel: 197.5p Springhill, Seahouses, 190p Brandon White House, 188p Kettleburn, 186.3p Yetlington Lane, 185.7p Kettleburn, 185p Springhill, Seahouses, 184.6p Biddlestone Home Farm. Beltex: 188.8p Ladykirk. Suffolk: 182.3p Biddlestone Home Farm.Ewes: Texel: £104 Edlingham Newtown, £96 Alnham, £92.50p Barelees, £92 Black Heddon, £90 Holy Island, £88 Barelees, £84 Alnham, £81 Yetlington Lane. Suffolk: £99 Holy Island, £96 Lickar Moor, £90.50p Middle Ord, £90 Lickar Moor, £89 Edlingham Newtown, £85 Holy Island (M Patterson), £83 Haugh Head. Blue Faced Leicester: £96 Edlingham Newtown, £83 Alnham. Mule: £72 Holy Island and Middle Ord, £63.50p South Falaknowe. Half Bred: £80 Barelees. Zwartble: £70 Mindrum Farming Co. Cheviot: £55 Alnham, Attonburn. Romney: £55 Lanton Estate. Blackface: £40.50p Burncastle, £40 Alnham.
Rams: Texel: £101 Holy Island, Holy Island (M Patterson), £100 Shipley Lane.