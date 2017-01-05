Northumberland Livestock

Wooler
December 28
Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly Primestock sale of sheep. Sold 385 lambs and 137 ewes and rams.
Lambs per head: Texel £83.50p Mindrum Farming Co, £83 Ford Dairy, £78, £77.50p Ladykirk, £77.50p Kettleburn, £77, £75 Ladykirk, £75 Shipley, Kettleburn. Suffolk £74.50p Kettleburn, Shipley, Kettleburn and Lorbottle, £74 Brockley Hall. Blue Faced Leicester £73 Lorbottle. Mule £72 Ladykirk. Cheviot £68.50p Biddlestone Home Farm.
Lambs per kg: Texel 189.7p Kettleburn, 178.8p Lorbottle, 177.8p Ladykirk, 175p Kettleburn. Cheviot 171.3p Biddlestone Home Farm. Suffolk 162p North Bellshill.
Ewes: Texel £112 Ford Dairy, £86.50p Wagtail, £80.50p Ford Dairy, £80 Wagtail. Suffolk £107 Kinross, £78.50p Brandon White House.
Rom £72 Lanton Estate. Mule £71 Shipley, £67.50p Craigs House, £64 Brandon White House. Blackface £42 Haugh Head.